The agency that operates the power grid in New York says there may be a shortfall of electricity in the state in just a few years.

Such a shortfall could impact more than one million customers across the state.

A report by the New York Independent System Operator says the state may be unable to import, generate and transmit enough power to meet demand starting in 2032.

"And we could get into reliability problems where there's just simply not enough electricity to go around, right? And then we start to see days where we might have blackouts, for example," said Dr. Lindsay Anderson of Cornell University.

Anderson says demand for power is growing steadily while many power generation plants are older, some are inefficient and frequently out of service.

The report calls for an "all of the above" approach, from green energy and modernized fossil fuel generation to meet demand.

"The worst case scenario is if we do nothing," said Michael Romita, CEO of the Westchester County Association.

Given New York's aggressive climate goals, it's a big challenge, Romita says.

"We are behind a clean energy future and maintain support of carbon neutrality by 2050. But somebody needs to show us what that path forward looks like," Romita said.

At All-County Generators in Mount Kisco, the team is busy selling and installing generators for customers who are increasingly worried about blackouts and disruptions.

"Lately it's been a lot of the fear, with talks of the grid and cyberattacks," Joe Covais said.

The backup generator business is humming along.

Read the report