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Energy rebate checks worth up to $200 will be mailed to millions of New Yorkers next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Some 8.2 million New York households will start receiving energy rebate checks worth up to $200 starting next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. 

The checks will start being mailed out next Monday, and will continue to be sent through December. 

There's no need to sign up or apply to receive the rebate. They're being automatically sent to New Yorkers who filed their 2024 state tax return on time, were full-time residents of the state, had a qualifying household income, and were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return. 

Joint filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive $200 checks. Joint filers with incomes of $150,000-$300,000 will receive checks for $150. Single filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive a check for $100. 

"Too many families are struggling with rising household energy bills and soaring gas prices at the pump — and that's why we're putting money directly back in New Yorkers' pockets by sending energy rebate checks to millions of families as part of our affordability agenda," Hochul said. 

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