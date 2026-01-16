Video shows Long Island nurse hitting disabled 6-year-old

A Long Island nurse was seen on a nanny camera hitting a non-verbal child that he was caring for.

It was so excessive that the boy was left bruised.

Home security cameras captured 31-year-old Bruno Valenzuela hitting 6-year-old Maverick, who has cerebral palsy.

Valenzuela had been Maverick's health aide for nearly three years at his Port Jefferson Station home. He slapped and shook Maverick as he cried during the December incident.

Christopher Brower, Maverick's father, said it happened while he was at work. When he got home, he noticed bruises on his son's chest, arm, leg and back, prompting him to check the cameras.

"It was very upsetting to see," Brower said.

"He was part of the family"

Valenzuela was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, an incompetent or physically disabled person. He pleaded not guilty.

Brower said the incident hurt even more because he trusted Valenzuela.

"If you asked me five days before this happened, I'd tell you he's one of the greatest people I ever met," he said. "I trusted him with my family. He was part of the family."

Brower was employed by The Christian Nursing Registry, which said they immediately fired him.

"We've cooperated with every entity that has requested information from us. The nurse was terminated and reported to the state licensing department immediately," a statement read.

"Trust your gut" when it comes to finding a caregiver

An official from the nonprofit INCLUDEnyc, which helps connect young people with disabilities to resources, said family members should trust their gut when finding the right person to care for a child.

Lori Podvesker, director of disability and education policy, advised finding someone by talking to people you trust.

"Contact the agency that will provide services in advance and ask what their vetting process is," she said.

As for the Browers, they have a new caregiver, but it is still difficult.

"It's hard to sleep at night and get yourself into something normal," Brower said.

Valenzuela was released from jail but needs to wear an ankle monitor. The judge also granted the family a temporary order of protection.