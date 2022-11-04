Record-breaking high temperatures possible in the Tri-State Area this weekend

NEW YORK -- Our CBS2 First Alert Weather Team says we could be looking at a weekend for the record books, and tens of thousands of New York City Marathon runners could be dealing with that weather.

Fall sun was on full display Friday as fog filled the Hudson River Valley. The scenery was so spectacular at Palisades Interstate Park that many came to ogle and look out for wildlife, while others strolled amongst the falling leaves or hiked through them.

As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports, this first weekend of November is expected to be a stunner, too. Fog will thicken overnight Friday and darken the early morning horizon on Saturday. By afternoon, expect more clouds as temperatures soar into the 70s.

"I've been waiting for that," said Vinay Jepal, of Piscataway, New Jersey.

"When I made the plans to go to [a seminar this weekend], who thinks it's going to be that nice in November?" said Sue Toth, of Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey.

Just after we fall back early Sunday morning, we expect Central Park, LaGuardia and Bridgeport, Connecticut, to at least tie the standing record, while Islip's record will be broken Sunday.

Some say they'll take advantage of this weekend's extra hour to enjoy the weather.

"Oh, I'm going to get out early before everybody else does," Lyndhurst, New Jersey, Christopher Takacs said.

Others plan to spend that extra hour another way.

"The extra hour of sleep, if I'm being honest," Harlem resident Tim Boardman said.

No matter what time you rise and shine, options for outdoor entertainment seem endless this weekend. From a hike outside city limits to absorb the final colors of fall to city street fairs.

Emily Strauss, CEO and founder of Mural Painter, says her team will be participating in the Hoboken Art Walk and Studio Tour.

"We're going to be live painting. There's going to be music. There's going to be wine," she said.

She expects a great turnout.

"Thank goodness it's going to be warm, otherwise we wouldn't be able to paint," she said.

If the unseasonable warmth isn't your thing and you want to sense more of the season, perhaps heading to the Bryant Park Winter Village will make you happy; it's obviously open for business. There's no frozen fountain, but there are packed sidewalks, tables and shops.

"You can ice skate even when it's warm out," said Courtney Wiggins, owner and artisan of the Winsome Apothecary.

Wiggins says business has been beautiful so far and expects the same.

"Especially with the marathon going on this weekend, I anticipate a lot of foot traffic," she said.

Of course, the New York City Marathon takes place Sunday. Runners and spectators will swarm the streets of all five boroughs, likely in tanks tops and shorts, says Upper East Side resident Adam Laino.

"Upper East Side is gonna be blowing up because we love to cheer out there on 85th Street, First Avenue," he said.

"We trained here in New York City all summer and it was hot and humid, so it's not going to be worse than that," Upper West Side resident Dana Grau said.

But it will be Grau's hottest marathon yet.

"We're just gonna have a good run, we're gonna enjoy it and it's gonna be great," Financial District resident Adam Chesterton said.

"It's gonna be great" will hopefully fit the bill for everyone throughout the potentially record-breaking weekend.