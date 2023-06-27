"Notre Dame de Paris" returns to New York City to celebrate 25th anniversary

NEW YORK -- More than 30,000 people came out to 12 performances of the New York City debut of the musical "Notre Dame de Paris" last summer, and now it's back in the Big Apple to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Victor Hugo's timeless story of bell-ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to Esmerelda is running now through July 16 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Two of the stars, Daniel Lavoie who plays Frollo and Gian Marco Schiaretti who plays Gringoire, spoke with us about the show and how the story has been adapted over time.

