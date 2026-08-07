Collapse risk hindering investigation into explosion, fire at Bronx building

The cause of the deadly explosion and fire at a Bronx building remains unclear.

Concerns about a further partial interior collapse are keeping investigators from pinpointing a cause. FDNY sources say fire marshals and NYPD arson investigators have been delayed from conducting a full walkthrough, but they are examining whether a combination of a lithium-ion battery and a gas leak caused the explosion.

Meanwhile, construction fencing has been put up around the fire-ravaged building on East 209th Street near Decatur Place in the Norwood section. The structural damage there is so significant, the city's Department of Buildings ordered the building to be completely vacated.

Surveillance video captured the explosion sending glass, debris, and even an AC unit flying out onto the street Wednesday. One person was killed in the blast and ensuing fire. Fourteen other people were injured.

"That's hurtful," Melvis Cliatt said. "Their family, everybody, I feel ... the sadness and the pain for them."

Neighbors say they'll forever be haunted by what happened.

"It was like a boom," said Dominique Albert, who works nearby. "Two of the clients living in the facility were walking up the street and when the glass exploded, they got cut with shards of glass."

Residents are still upset about seeing their neighbors in distress. Survivor Iris Nazario recalls trying to help a person escape the flames.

"I tried to save lives. She was like a zombie. She couldn't get up," Nazario said.

Jose Concepcion described trying to help a woman trapped in her bathroom.

"We told her turn on the water and stay wet, because the smoke was so strong," Concepcion said. "They had to carry her down the fire escape."

There are 45 displaced residents, including seven children, who are relying on the Red Cross for emergency assistance as they wait for answers.