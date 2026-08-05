Explosion, fire at Bronx building leave at least 1 severely injured, FDNY says

An explosion at a Bronx building left at least one person seriously injured amid a multi-alarm fire, firefighters said.

The FDNY said it received a call just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday about an explosion and fire at 374 East 209th Street in the Norwood section.

It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire engulfing the second and third floors.

A fire broke out on East 209th Street in the Norwood section of the Bronx on Aug. 5, 2026. Citizen.com

Fire officials said one person was seriously hurt and rushed to a hospital. Firefighters expect smoke and traffic delays in the area.

Crews are urging people nearby to avoid smoke and close windows as they continue to put the flames out.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.