July meteor shower peaks late tonight. Will it be visible around the NYC area?

NEW YORK -- Two meteor showers are expected to put on a show this week, but will they be visible around New York and New Jersey?

The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower is set to peak between Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30, just before the Alpha Capricornids peaks on Wednesday, July 31.

What time will the meteor showers be visible?

Meteor showers are usually most visible between midnight and dawn. They are easiest to see under dark skies away from city lights.

CBS New York

The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower will be most visible late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, before the Alpha Capricornids becomes visible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

CBS New York

The Southern Delta Aquariid should produce 15 to 20 meteors visible per hour in the Northern Hemisphere, while the Alpha Capricornids produces about five per hour.

New York, New Jersey meteor shower forecast



It's another unsettled week for the New York City area, with thunderstorm chances just about every day. The rain will be worst Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, so expect little to no visibility then.

CBS New York

Monday into Tuesday will be the best chance to see the Southern Delta Aquariid, with partly cloudy skies and a stray shower or two.

CBS New York

Then, late Wednesday into Thursday will be more ideal for the Alpha Capricornids.

CBS New York

As CBS Boston reports, the Northern Lights may make another appearance over the Northeast this week, as well.

Next up is the Perseids meteor shower, considered the best of the year by NASA, which is set to peak in mid-August.

Stick with CBS New York's First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.