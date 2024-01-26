Watch CBS News
North Wildwood in legal battle with state over beach erosion repairs

North Wildwood fined $12 million for unauthorized beach repairs
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. -- A city on the Jersey Shore is in a legal battle with the state over its efforts to repair beach erosion. 

New Jersey fined North Wildwood $12 million for unauthorized beach repairs that the state says could actually make the problem worse. 

Meanwhile, the city is suing to recoup the $30 million it says it spent trucking sand to the site for a decade. 

"The dune has just completely disappeared. There's a big hole in the dune up there. The ocean has been running right through there," said North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.

North Wildwood had asked the state for emergency permission to build a steel bulkhead along the most heavily eroded section of its beachfront. 

