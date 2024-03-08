Connecticut police officer becomes part of family after saving choking 3-month-old

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. -- Five years ago, a police officer in North Haven saved the life of a 3-month-old baby after she stopped breathing. Today, he's become a part of that family.

In 2019, Nikki Huckaby approached Det. Mike Harton in a movie theater, panicking and pleading with him to save her daughter, Tooka, who was choking.

Harton sprang into action and began chest compressions. After about 30 seconds, they heard a cry.

"That cry was the best cry ever," Harton said.

"I literally watched a miracle happen before my eyes for the first time in my life," Huckaby said.

Harton feels the same.

Since that day, Harton has shown up for Tooka's birthdays and holidays, and he's secured a permanent spot in her life as her godfather.

He says Tooka has had as much of an effect on his life as he had on hers.

"Little angel. That day, an angel came down. She did more for me than I did for her," Harton said. "My life changed that day. Our family got extended and it's amazing."