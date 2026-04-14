Freight train derails in North Bergen, N.J.

Emergency responders are on the scene of a freight train derailment in New Jersey.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday in North Bergen along Tonnelle Avenue near Route 3.

North Bergen Police said the incident involves a spill from one of the train cars. Emergency responders, including Jersey City Hazmat, as well as North Bergen police and fire, are on the scene.

"The substance has been identified as ethyl acetate, and our Hazmat teams are currently working to safely mitigate the situation by diluting it with large amounts of water," North Bergen Mayor Nick Sacco said.

Ethyl acetate is a highly flammable chemical used in paint and nail polish remover.

A freight train derailed in North Bergen, N.J. on Apr. 14, 2026. CBS News New York

There have been no injuries reported, and Sacco said thus far there's been no confirmed danger to the public.

Video from the scene showed several cars of the train had derailed, and emergency responders were pouring water onto one of the cars.

Route 3 is closed in both directions near Tonnelle Avenue.

Tonnelle Avenue itself remains open.