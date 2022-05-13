Bronx elementary school teacher Norman Dunkley accused of molesting child at P.S. 70

NEW YORK -- A Bronx elementary school teacher has been arrested on sex abuse charges.

Police say 48-year-old Norman Dunkley molested a girl about two weeks ago at P.S. 70 in the Claremont section.

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

In a statement, the Department of Education said, "This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable – the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. This employee was removed from the school and students and we will work with the NYPD as they investigate. If convicted, we will move to terminate him."