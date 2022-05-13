Watch CBS News
Crime

Bronx elementary school teacher Norman Dunkley accused of molesting child at P.S. 70

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Bronx elementary school teacher arrested on sex abuse charges
Bronx elementary school teacher arrested on sex abuse charges 00:23

NEW YORK -- A Bronx elementary school teacher has been arrested on sex abuse charges.

Police say 48-year-old Norman Dunkley molested a girl about two weeks ago at P.S. 70 in the Claremont section.

Authorities believe there could be more victims.

In a statement, the Department of Education said, "This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable – the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. This employee was removed from the school and students and we will work with the NYPD as they investigate. If convicted, we will move to terminate him."

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 12, 2022 / 8:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.