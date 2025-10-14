See how much rain fell around NYC during the nor'easter and who saw the highest winds

A nor'easter that soaked the New York City area Sunday and Monday brought more than 4 inches of rainfall and winds above 60 mph for some of region.

The storm also brought coastal flooding to parts of Long Island and New Jersey, particularly during Monday's high tide cycles.

Our First Alert Weather team has a look at which places saw the most rainfall and the strongest wind gusts.

Highest rainfall totals

CBS News New York

The highest rainfall totals were reported in Ocean and Monmouth counties in New Jersey, as well as Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island.

Brick Township, N.J. saw the most with 4.64 inches of rainfall, followed by Hempstead, N.Y. with 3.82 inches and Commack, N.Y. with 3.38.

As for New York City, 2.23 inches of rain fell in Ozone Park, Queens, 1.90 inches fell around parts of Brooklyn and 1.65 inches fell in Central Park.

John F. Kennedy International Airport reported 1.75 inches of rainfall, while LaGuardia Airport reported 1.60 inches.

Peak wind gusts

The strongest wind gusts were also reported in Ocean, Monmouth and Suffolk counties.

Island Beach, a barrier between Barnegat Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, saw gusts up to 62 mph.

Eatons Neck, N.Y. saw 57 mph gusts, Sea Bright, N.J. saw 54 mph gusts and Bridgeport, Conn. saw 48 mph gusts.

Tri-State weather this week

After a couple of unsettled days, we're finally transitioning toward better weather.

Clouds rule the morning Tuesday, but, thankfully, the radar is considerably quiet. Even this afternoon, however, we can't rule out a drop or two while you're out and about. As for our temperatures, they'll improve somewhat, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Clearing continues tonight, with perhaps a stray shower this evening. Otherwise, it will be dry and comfortable with temperatures falling into the 50s and 40s.

Tomorrow is a much better day, with a mix of sun and clouds. We should be able to warm into the mid 60s before a cold front pushes through.

As for Thursday, we're in for another autumn chill, as temperatures struggle to reach 60°.