Long Island bracing for nor'easter and possible coastal flooding, strong winds

Long Island is preparing for the impacts of the nor'easter expected to hit the Tri-State Area over the weekend.

It's already windy on the beaches, and winds from the approaching storm are expected to reach almost 50 mph Friday.

With the ocean churning, flooding is a concern. Ocean beaches, including Jones Beach, are being shored up with walls of sand. The 6- to 8-foot berms protect the boardwalk and park facilities from flooding when the tides wash in.

Beach erosion is always a concern during nor'easters, too. George Gorman, the regional director of New York State Parks, said he is particularly concerned about the beaches in Montauk.

"We're concerned about the flooding. We're concerned about the erosion, and again, erosion out there occurred last winter that really didn't recover as much as we had hoped. So, we are keeping an eye out for the entire East Hampton, from Napeague all the way around Montauk Point," he said.

The stormy weather could also impact weekend plans, with some cancellations already in effect.

The Cross Sound Ferry canceled their trips between Orient Point and New London on Thursday. The Greenport Maritime Festival and the Sag Harbor Music Festival were both postponed to October.

Some are still waiting to see how the forecast shapes up. Fire Island ferries are still running and officials will post any service changes on the website.

PSEG Long Island officials said they are prepared for the system, with crews ready to respond safely and quickly to power outages.

"We continue to monitor this weather system and have performed system and logistic checks to ensure any customers who may be affected will have their power restored safely and as quickly as possible," said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Electric Operations.

PSEG officials are reminding residents to stay away from any downed wires and report them immediately. People should also not walk or drive through standing water. Generators or any gas-powered engines should never be used inside a home, basement or garage or less than 20 feet away from any window, door or vent, according to the company.