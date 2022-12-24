Watch CBS News
Local News

NORAD tracking Santa as he delivers presents

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NORAD tracking Santa as he delivers presents
NORAD tracking Santa as he delivers presents 00:29

NEW YORK - One person having no travel troubles this Christmas is Santa. 

NORAD is tracking him online. 

The site is run by the North American Aerospace Defence Command, and follows Santa as he leaves the North Pole and travels around the world to deliver presents to children. 

Saturday morning, he was in Hong Kong. 

He'll make his way to our area right around midnight.

CLICK HERE to track Santa!

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 24, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.