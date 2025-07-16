No Kid Hungry, New York City Public Schools distributing free summer meals across 5 boroughs

No Kid Hungry New York offering free meals for children this summer

New York City Public Schools has teamed up with No Kid Hungry New York to provide free meals across the five boroughs throughout the summer.

Rachel Sabella, the director of No Kid Hungry New York, said the food will be distributed at a variety of places, including parks, schools, pools, libraries and food trucks.

She also shared the food will not only be nutritious but tasty, serving a variety of meals from cheese sandwiches to chicken pasta.

"One of the things the New York City public school does is they taste test items. So if kids don't like it, it doesn't go on the menu," Sabella said.

The food truck at Haffen Park in the Baychester section of the Bronx will be serving free breakfast and lunch to kids seven days a week. Sabella stated roughly 1,000 locations throughout the city will also be serving free breakfast and lunch.

"When kids have access to nutritious meals, they grow up stronger. They have higher attendance rates. They do better in school. So No Kid Hungry is really thrilled to partner with the New York City Schools and to make this program available in every community," Sabella said.

To find out more information about the summer meals and locations, click here.

You can also find more information by calling 311.

