Watch CBS News

No injuries reported as firefighters battle manhole fires in Queens

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

Manhole fires cause explosion that rocked Queens block 01:27

NEW YORK -- Firefighters were on the scene of two manhole fires Tuesday that caused an explosion in Jamaica, Queens.

Officials said it happened at around 8 a.m. in an industrial area and since there were not many people around, no injuries were reported, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported.

There was damage where the explosion blew the cover off the manhole and buckled the roadway on 149th Street.

There was a car parked nearby and the force of the explosion tore the back bumper right off and also shattered the back windshield.

The vehicle's owner said she was thankful she wasn't inside it. She said she used her other car to take her daughter to school.

"I came this way only to realize when I got here that it's my car. I jump out of the truck in the middle of the street, 'Oh my god! Oh my god, what happened?' They said, 'Well, sorry miss, but the manhole exploded due to gas buildup,'" Jamaica resident Melonie Edwards said.

Authorities are still investigating, but said these types of explosions typically happen after de-icing salt seeps into the ground and corrodes wires, and sometimes releases gases that spark fires and can blow these heavy manholes into the air.

Con Edison says another vehicle was also damaged. So far, no power is still on in the neighborhood.

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on March 22, 2022 / 12:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.