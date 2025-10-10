Watch CBS News
Video shows lumber spilled all over NJ Turnpike entrance ramp in Edison

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber onto I-287 by the NJ Turnpike entrance ramp Friday morning in Edison. 

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. right at the entry plaza at Exit 10, impacting traffic trying to get onto the turnpike. The southbound lanes of I-287 were backed up for more than a mile. 

 A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber onto the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.  CBS News New York

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where large pieces of lumber were strewn about the roadway. A pile of wood could also be seen on a grassy median. 

Vehicles were able to pass by on either side, but it was slow going. By noon, all southbound lanes of I-287 were closed for the cleanup. 

A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber onto the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning.  CBS News New York

At this point, it's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to roll over, and there's no word of any injuries. 

Check back soon for updates on this developing story. 

