Video shows lumber spilled all over NJ Turnpike entrance ramp in Edison

A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber onto I-287 by the NJ Turnpike entrance ramp Friday morning in Edison.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. right at the entry plaza at Exit 10, impacting traffic trying to get onto the turnpike. The southbound lanes of I-287 were backed up for more than a mile.

A tractor-trailer overturned and spilled a load of lumber onto the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning. CBS News New York

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where large pieces of lumber were strewn about the roadway. A pile of wood could also be seen on a grassy median.

Vehicles were able to pass by on either side, but it was slow going. By noon, all southbound lanes of I-287 were closed for the cleanup.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to roll over, and there's no word of any injuries.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.