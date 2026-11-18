A person was killed after an NJ Transit train and a car collided Wednesday in Nanuet, police said.

The train was traveling on the Pascack Valley Line just after 8 a.m. when it hit a car that was crossing the tracks, according to the Clarkstown Police Department.

The rail line was suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Nanuet due to the crash.

Video from Chopper 2 shows a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene, and the gates near the tracks are down.

An NJ Transit train and car collided Wednesday morning in Rockland County. CBS News New York

Officers said no one on the train was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.