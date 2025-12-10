NJ Transit service into Midtown being diverted to Hoboken due to overhead wire issues

New Jersey Transit service into Midtown Manhattan is being diverted to Hoboken due to overhead wire issues, the agency says.

The Amtrak wire issues near Secaucus come in the middle of the morning commute for many riders.

NJ Transit says Midtown Direct trains on the Morris and Essex, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton lines are being diverted to Hoboken.

All tickets and passes are being cross-honored on buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

The issues were reported around 8:15 a.m., and it's unclear how long the repairs will take.

