Watch CBS News
Breaking
Local News

NJ Transit service into Midtown being diverted to Hoboken due to overhead wire issues

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

New Jersey Transit service into Midtown Manhattan is being diverted to Hoboken due to overhead wire issues, the agency says. 

The Amtrak wire issues near Secaucus come in the middle of the morning commute for many riders. 

NJ Transit says Midtown Direct trains on the Morris and Essex, Gladstone Branch and Montclair-Boonton lines are being diverted to Hoboken. 

All tickets and passes are being cross-honored on buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street. 

The issues were reported around 8:15 a.m., and it's unclear how long the repairs will take. 

CLICK HERE for the latest service changes, and check back soon for updates on this developing story. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue