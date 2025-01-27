NJ Transit reminds customers of upcoming Hoboken PATH station shutdown. Here's how they say will help.

HOBOKEN, N.J. — NJ Transit outlined its plan to help customers who are going to be impacted by the imminent shutdown of Hoboken Station.

The station will shut down at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and will stay closed until Feb. 25 for renovations. Thousands of feet of track will be replaced and repaired, and the platforms and stairways will be refurbished. It's all part of the agency's $430 million PATH Forward plan, which also takes aim at flooding prevention.

The Port Authority has said that if the work had instead been spaced out in phases rather than all done in one 25-day block, it would've involved "years" of periodic closures. Officials said that since February typically has the second-lowest ridership all year, they decided to do it now.

Nearly 20,000 people use the Hoboken PATH station each day.

"From midnight, January 30th, which is actually this Thursday, through 5 a.m., February 25th, which is a Tuesday morning," PATH General Manager Clarelle DeGraffe said. "And it's all about our customers, looking to improve that reliability."

"We are ready to assist Hoboken PATH customers by providing additional resources that will complement PATH's established alternate travel options to ensure their journeys remain as smooth as possible," said NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kris Kolluri. "Collaboration between regional transit agencies is essential to keeping our communities connected, and we're pleased to play a role in supporting PATH customers during this period."

Meanwhile, NJ Transit is warning commuters who use Hudson-Bergen Light Rail or bus route 126 they should expect more crowded conditions than usual.

The Port Authority will have shuttles to take passengers from Hoboken to other PATH stations. NJ Transit will offer supplemental bus service to Manhattan. During construction, PATH tickets will be cross-honored on the New York Waterway ferries at the normal PATH fare of $3. For a complete list of travel alternatives, click here, and click here for the latest on NJ TRANSIT service.

"I now have to take the bus, which makes my commute a bit longer and more rough. I prefer the PATH, but that's fine," Ozt said.