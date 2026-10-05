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NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station after rail breaks, Amtrak officials say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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NJ Transit riders faced delays Monday morning after a rail broke. 

Rail service was experiencing 60-minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York. Amtrak officials said the rail broke in one of the Hudson River tunnels

Midtown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York City. 

Service was fully restored just before 10:45 a.m., according to Amtrak. 

In May, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill rolled out a new plan to tackle common complaints about the transit system, including frustrating delays. 

The plan includes promises of cleaner stations, better lighting and a newly redesigned mobile app with GPS for more accurate and real-time updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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