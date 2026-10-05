NJ Transit rail service resumes in and out of Penn Station after rail breaks, Amtrak officials say

NJ Transit riders faced delays Monday morning after a rail broke.

Rail service was experiencing 60-minute delays into and out of Penn Station New York. Amtrak officials said the rail broke in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

Midtown Direct trains were being diverted to Hoboken. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit, private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York City.

Service was fully restored just before 10:45 a.m., according to Amtrak.

In May, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill rolled out a new plan to tackle common complaints about the transit system, including frustrating delays.

The plan includes promises of cleaner stations, better lighting and a newly redesigned mobile app with GPS for more accurate and real-time updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.