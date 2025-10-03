NJ Transit delayed after train hits car on tracks in Ramsey

NJ Transit crashes into car on tracks in Ramsey

NJ Transit riders are facing delays Friday morning after a train crashed into a car on the tracks in Ramsey, New Jersey.

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Main Street along the Bergen-Main line.

NJ Transit says no passengers were on the train at the time.

Riders are facing up to 40-minute delays to Hoboken.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where the white car appeared to have damage to its front and back ends. The train, however, did not appear to be damaged.

NJ Transit said one woman who was inside the car was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. No one on the train was hurt.

Crews are now working to clear the debris and inspect nearby equipment.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.