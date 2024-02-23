Watch CBS News
New Jersey Transit donates $10,000 to animal sanctuary caring for Ricardo the bull

By CBS New York Team

WANTAGE, N.J. -- New Jersey Transit officials on Friday presented a check for $10,000 to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County.

The sanctuary is now taking care of Ricardo, the bull who was found wandering the tracks at Newark Penn Station in December.

NJ Transit raised the money by selling stuffed animals that look like Ricardo.

Ricardo walked over two miles along the rails before he was eventually tranquilized and taken by sanctuary workers.

It's believed he escaped while on the way to a Newark slaughterhouse.

The sanctuary says Ricardo spent six weeks in an animal hospital after he was rescued. He was released and returned to Skylands in early February.

