NJ Transit to sell "Ricardo" the bull plush toy to benefit Skylands Animal Sanctuary

"Ricardo" the bull recovering at animal sanctuary in Sussex County, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) -- If you're looking to "bull" out all the stops this holiday season, NJ Transit is now selling stuffed animals of the beloved steer that got loose on its tracks at Newark Penn Station last week.

NJ Transit says a plush toy of "Ricardo" the bull will be available to purchase on its web store - pre-orders are available now.

The toys will be sold for $20 with free shipping.

NJ Transit says a portion of the proceeds will go to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County.

"Snuggle up with your very own Ricardo, knowing that a portion of the proceeds will go directly to supporting the real-life Ricardo at the animal sanctuary where he has found refuge," NJ Transit said in a news release.

The real Ricardo is now resting at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue home, where he was taken after being captured.

Last Thursday, the Texas longhorn steer caused delays on NJ Transit at its Newark Penn Station after it wandered onto its train tracks.

Video of Ricardo's adventures on the tracks went viral, with many commuters using cellphone cameras to capture the moment.

NJ Transit trains experienced up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY while Ricardo was on the run.

Ricardo departed Newark Penn Station and headed south more than two miles, mostly by rail to Frelinghuysen Avenue in Weequahic Park. Eventually, Ricardo was subdued with a tranquilizer and taken to Skylands.

Skylands rescues, rehabilitates and cares for farm animals that have escaped slaughter, its website says. The sanctuary says it provides 232 acres of pastures for over 400 farmed animals while advocating for animal welfare issues.