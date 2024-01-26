Ricardo, the bull who ran loose on NJ Transit tracks, getting treatment for infection

Ricardo, bull who ran on NJ Transit tracks, getting treatment

WANTAGE, N.J. - There are new pictures of Ricardo, the bull who ran loose on New Jersey Transit tracks back in December.

After being taken to an animal sanctuary in Sussex County, he's now getting treatment at an animal hospital for an infection.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue posted pictures and video of Ricardo, saying he's doing better every day and getting the best care.

This just in. One of Ricardo’s fantastic caregivers at Cornell giving him some goodies this morning.. LOL It looks like... Posted by Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue on Friday, January 26, 2024

He's expected back at the sanctuary once he's fully healed.