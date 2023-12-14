Bull captured after delaying NJ TRANSIT service at Newark Penn Station

Bull captured after delaying NJ TRANSIT service in Newark

Bull captured after delaying NJ TRANSIT service in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- A bull ran onto New Jersey TRANSIT tracks Thursday in Newark, causing delays for riders into Manhattan.

Police say the bull was spotted around 10:45 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street and was eventually corralled into a fenced in area. A local animal sanctuary will now recover and care for it.

Watch Chopper 2 overhead

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out a report of a bull loose on NJ TRANSIT tracks in Newark. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Thursday, December 14, 2023

NJ TRANSIT posted a photo of the bull on social media, showing it on the tracks near Newark Penn Station.

Service was delayed up to 45 minutes between Penn Station, but trains are back to normal with some residual delays.

Newark Liberty International Airport also advised travelers to allow extra time as police responded to the area.

At this point, it's unclear where the bull came from.

