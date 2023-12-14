Watch CBS News
Bull captured after delaying NJ TRANSIT service at Newark Penn Station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEWARK, N.J. -- A bull ran onto New Jersey TRANSIT tracks Thursday in Newark, causing delays for riders into Manhattan. 

Police say the bull was spotted around 10:45 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street and was eventually corralled into a fenced in area. A local animal sanctuary will now recover and care for it. 

NJ TRANSIT posted a photo of the bull on social media, showing it on the tracks near Newark Penn Station.   

Service was delayed up to 45 minutes between Penn Station, but trains are back to normal with some residual delays.  

copy-of-youtube-thumbnail-2023-12-14t111545-556.png
A bull is running loose in Newark, causing delays for New Jersey TRANSIT riders. NJ TRANSIT/X

Newark Liberty International Airport also advised travelers to allow extra time as police responded to the area.

At this point, it's unclear where the bull came from. 

First published on December 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

