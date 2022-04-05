New bill proposes later start time for New Jersey high schools
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey high school students may soon get some extra sleep before heading to class in the morning.
A newly introduced bill calls for a later start time of 8:30 a.m. or later.
Most state high schools currently start between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m.
Supporters of the bill say it will help boost mental health and wellness among teenagers.
