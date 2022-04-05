Watch CBS News

New bill proposes later start time for New Jersey high schools

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NJ bill to push back school start times 00:22

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey high school students may soon get some extra sleep before heading to class in the morning. 

A newly introduced bill calls for a later start time of 8:30 a.m. or later.

Most state high schools currently start between 7:20 and 7:40 a.m.

Supporters of the bill say it will help boost mental health and wellness among teenagers.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 5, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.