Nico Hischier has 2 goals and an assist to help the Devils roll to a 4-1 win over the Canucks

Nico Hischier scored two goals and added an assist while Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist in the New Jersey Devils' 4-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Jack Hughes contributed two assists and Jake Allen, playing in his 500th career game, made 20 saves.

Linus Karlsson scored for Vancouver, who have lost three straight games while getting outscored 14-5. Leevi Merilainen made 31 saves.

Hischier's first goal was his 200th for New Jersey in 613 games, becoming the fifth Swiss player to reach that mark and the second fastest among that group. His linemate, Timo Meier, scored 200 goals in 569 games.

Bratt and Hischier each scored power-play goals in the second period to put the Devils ahead 4-1.

New Jersey entered the game as one of the lowest scoring teams this season with just six goals in three games and one power-play goal in 14 attempts.

The Devils were 3 for 4 on the power-play on Saturday. New Jersey has taken at least 30 shots in each of its first four games.

Jesper Boqvist, the left wing on New Jersey's fourth line, gave the Devils a 2-1 edge late in the first period from rookie linemate Amadeus Lombardi. It was the right wing's first career point and the Devils' first lead of the season.

New Jersey has trailed 1-0 in its first four games this season.

Hischier's tying goal was the Devils second power-play goal in 15 attempts.

Karlsson's power-play goal from Brock Boeser and Jake DeBrusk provided the Canucks with a 1-0 first period lead.

The Canucks are in the middle of a six-game road trip, playing their next four games in six nights.

Up next

Canucks: At New York Rangers on Sunday.

Devils: Host Ottawa on Monday night.