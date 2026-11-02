Early voting in New Jersey's critical 7th House District shows uptick in Democrats voting early

Early voting results in New Jersey show more Democrats than Republicans took advantage of early voting, which ended Sunday.

Results CBS News New York has analyzed in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, where Democrat Rebecca Bennett is challenging incumbent Republican Tom Kean Jr., show around 7,000 more Democrats cast a ballot in-person during early voting in a district that has more members of the GOP registered.

In that district, results show 15,586 registered Democrats voted in-person during early voting, along with 8,505 Republicans, and 6,582 unaffiliated voters.

Political analyst Micah Rasmussen says the numbers are significant for Republicans because they show more Democrats have shown up during this early voting period than ever before.

"Five or six percent higher for Democrats ... more Democrats participating than participated in last year's election for governor," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said about 6% fewer Republicans took advantage of early voting, so the GOP will need a big Election Day turnout.

So will the early voting turnout figures discourage some from showing up on Election Day?

"I hope it doesn't keep people away, because there are down ballot races. There are a number of counties in New Jersey, for example, that if Republicans don't show up, they could lose really important seats," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said unaffiliated voters could determine the election in a state where Republicans only have three House seats out of 12.

Voters in New Jersey haven't picked a Republican U.S. senator since the 1970s. That seat is held by Sen. Cory Booker, who is being challenged by Republican Justin Murphy.

Some Republicans told CBS News New York the early voting results shouldn't lead to counting their candidates out.

"They always come out in early voting. Republicans are traditionalist. They go to vote on voting day. That's what we're doing tomorrow," Long Valley resident Phil Carangelo said.

"Our hearts are with Make America Great Again," Barbara Carangelo said.

Some Democrats said one person who is not on the ballot got them to the polls during the early voting period.

"I think we just have to get rid of Donald Trump," one person said.

"Took advantage of early voting and am hoping Democrats turn around a blue wave and I am hoping that it is happening," said Linden resident Kat Szczurowski.