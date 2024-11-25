Nico Hischier's 1st hat trick leads Devils past Predators 5-2

NEWARK, N.J. — Nico Hischier recorded his first career hat trick to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Monday.

Hischier ended a 10-game scoring drought with his 11th, 12th and 13th of the season. All three goals occurred in the second period.

Erik Haula added a goal for New Jersey (15-7-2) and Justin Dowling scored an empty-netter. Johnathan Kovacevic had two assists.

Filip Forsberg and Zachary L' Heureux scored for Nashville (7-12-3).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for New Jersey. Juuse Saros recorded 26 saves for Nashville. He was pulled after two periods in favor of former Devil Scott Wedgewood, who had 15 saves.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos, who had tallied 45 points (24 goals, 21 assists) in 44 career games against New Jersey — including six games with three points — was held to only two shots Monday.

The Predators traded Philip Tomasino, their first-round draft pick in 2019, to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft on Monday. Tomasino scored 23 goals and recorded 48 assists in 159 games with Nashville.