Meet the man who treats NFL footballs with a secret ingredient – New Jersey mud

Football fans are gearing up as the NFL kicks off opening weekend, but before every snap and touchdown, the game begins in the most unlikely of places.

In a garage in Bayonne, New Jersey, Dan Kolcun does the quiet work that happens before the games can begin. He can do what factories can't. He takes a slick, new football and makes it feel worn and trusted.

"The reality is, you want guys to use their talents and not even think about the ball, similarly to what you think about with sneakers," Kolcun said.

One ball at a time, he coaxes extra grip out of the leather while making it softer. It may not seem like much, until the weather turns cold or rainy, and you're a quarterback.

"More harsh the weather, the more you need a ball that's going to react in a way that there's always going to be grip," he said.

Why New Jersey mud is perfect for treating football leather

Mud is his secret ingredient. More specifically, mud from New Jersey.

"What's special about New Jersey mud that makes this the perfect level of tackiness?" CBS News New York's Steve Overmyer asked.

"Delta mud of where the salt water mixes with ... the fresh water makes it a little more pure, if you will," Kolcun said. "Regular folks in Middle America unfortunately don't get that same luxury of mud that we look at here in New Jersey."

Each ball goes through a process that takes about 12 hours.

"But it's also very finicky. You leave the mud on too long, it's too dry. It'll dry out too quickly. If you let it sit not long enough, when you actually brush it, you'll scrape the ball because it's still wet underneath," Kolcun said.

"It's a great honor, it's a great responsibility"

Every ball passes through his hands, one at a time. His results are so trusted, he conditions leather for dozens of college programs and more than half the NFL.

"It's a great honor, it's great responsibility to know that folks are going to ask you to touch something that is as important, if not more important than any product in the game itself," Kolcun said.

In his little shop, he's equal parts scientist, artist and caretaker, bringing chemistry and craftsmanship to the football itself.

"You want to still impact the game in some way. Some coach, some get into sports medicine. I happen to be a ball boy," Kolcun said.

Call him a ball boy if you like. The truth is the game carries his fingerprints.