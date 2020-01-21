NewTrition City
Nothing is more disappointing than eating a sad salad because you're "trying to be healthy."
That's where NewTrition City comes in - it's all about finding those healthy but delicious dishes that New York restaurants are serving up. Many people now have diet restrictions or are looking to be more health-conscious in general.
Whether it's low carb, vegan, gluten-free or more, NewTrition City is on a mission to show you can eat out and still meet your nutrition goals.
Dining al Fresco
Sometimes ambiance is just as important as the food when dining out. Eating outdoors is what it's all about in NYC as soon as the weather gets nice! Gaby shows you where you can get healthy eats, with a view!
- Malibu Farm-- 89 South Street, Pier 17, New York, NY 10038
- TimeOut Market-- 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10038
- Little Island-- Pier 55 in Hudson River Park West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014
Inventive Alcohol Alternatives
Trying to cut down on alcohol, but still want to sip on something special? From specialty shops to restaurants, Gaby is checking out some of New York City's inventive alcohol alternatives.
- The Meatball Shop-- Locations in Hell's Kitchen, the Upper East Side, and Williamsburg
- Boisson-- Locations in Cobble Hill, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, West Village, Williamsburg
- Craft + Carry-- Hell's Kitchen, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Gramercy, Chelsea, Murry Hill, St. Marks, Dekalb Market
Sports Snacks
Want to go out and watch the big game, but don't want to eat snacks that will pack on the pounds? Gaby shows you how to do it!
- Mel's Burger Bar--1450 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021
- Haymaker Bar & Kitchen --252 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001
- Amsterdam Ale House --340 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024
Dairy Edition!
Workout done? Time to refuel! Sports Dietitian Heather Mangieri of the American Dairy Association joins Gaby to explore great options throughout New York City.
- Tribeca's Kitchen: 200 Church St, New York, NY 10013
- Ideal Cheese Shop: 942 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022
- Chobani Cafe: 152 Prince St, New York, NY 10012
Cauliflower Rice
Where to find the lower carb regular rice substitute - but still feel like you're eating the real deal!
- Bondi Sushi: 6 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001
- Inday: 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010
- Springbone Kitchen: 90 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012
Gluten Free
New York City is serving up everyone's favorite comfort foods, without the gluten or the guilt - where to find them!
- Nizza: 630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
- NoodleLove: 192 Mott St, New York, NY 10012
- Hu Kitchen: 78 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Brunch
The best meal of the day just got better, AND better for you!
- Root & Bone: 200 E. 3rd St, New York, NY 10009
- Bluestone Lane: 1085 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10128
- Mémé Mediterranean: 607 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036
About Your Host
Gaby Margolies is a Type 1 Diabetic living in New York City, who's always had a mild obsession with nutrition. She's passionate about showing that eating healthy is easier and more delicious than most people think. Nothing excites Gaby more than finding new foods, restaurants, and recipes that fit into her health goals, and she loves sharing those discoveries with anyone and everyone!
for more features.