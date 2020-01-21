Nothing is more disappointing than eating a sad salad because you're "trying to be healthy."

That's where NewTrition City comes in - it's all about finding those healthy but delicious dishes that New York restaurants are serving up. Many people now have diet restrictions or are looking to be more health-conscious in general.

Whether it's low carb, vegan, gluten-free or more, NewTrition City is on a mission to show you can eat out and still meet your nutrition goals.

Dining al Fresco

Sometimes ambiance is just as important as the food when dining out. Eating outdoors is what it's all about in NYC as soon as the weather gets nice! Gaby shows you where you can get healthy eats, with a view!

Malibu Farm-- 89 South Street, Pier 17, New York, NY 10038

TimeOut Market-- 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10038

Little Island-- Pier 55 in Hudson River Park West 13th Street, New York, NY 10014

Inventive Alcohol Alternatives



Trying to cut down on alcohol, but still want to sip on something special? From specialty shops to restaurants, Gaby is checking out some of New York City's inventive alcohol alternatives.

The Meatball Shop -- Locations in Hell's Kitchen, the Upper East Side, and Williamsburg

-- Locations in Hell's Kitchen, the Upper East Side, and Williamsburg Boisson -- Locations in Cobble Hill, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, West Village, Williamsburg

-- Locations in Cobble Hill, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, West Village, Williamsburg Craft + Carry-- Hell's Kitchen, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Gramercy, Chelsea, Murry Hill, St. Marks, Dekalb Market

Sports Snacks



Want to go out and watch the big game, but don't want to eat snacks that will pack on the pounds? Gaby shows you how to do it!

Mel's Burger Bar --1450 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021

--1450 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10021 Haymaker Bar & Kitchen --252 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001

--252 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001 Amsterdam Ale House --340 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

Dairy Edition!



Workout done? Time to refuel! Sports Dietitian Heather Mangieri of the American Dairy Association joins Gaby to explore great options throughout New York City.

Tribeca's Kitchen: 200 Church St, New York, NY 10013

200 Church St, New York, NY 10013 Ideal Cheese Shop: 942 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

942 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Chobani Cafe: 152 Prince St, New York, NY 10012

Cauliflower Rice



Where to find the lower carb regular rice substitute - but still feel like you're eating the real deal!

Bondi Sushi : 6 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001

: 6 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001 Inday : 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010

: 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010 Springbone Kitchen: 90 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012

Gluten Free



New York City is serving up everyone's favorite comfort foods, without the gluten or the guilt - where to find them!

Nizza: 630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036

630 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036 NoodleLove: 192 Mott St, New York, NY 10012

192 Mott St, New York, NY 10012 Hu Kitchen: 78 5th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Brunch



The best meal of the day just got better, AND better for you!

Root & Bone : 200 E. 3rd St, New York, NY 10009

: 200 E. 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 Bluestone Lane : 1085 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10128

: 1085 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10128 Mémé Mediterranean: 607 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

About Your Host

Gaby Margolies is a Type 1 Diabetic living in New York City, who's always had a mild obsession with nutrition. She's passionate about showing that eating healthy is easier and more delicious than most people think. Nothing excites Gaby more than finding new foods, restaurants, and recipes that fit into her health goals, and she loves sharing those discoveries with anyone and everyone!