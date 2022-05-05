Police: Children, ages 4 and 7, among those injured in Newark triple shooting

NEWARK, N.J. -- Two children were injured in a triple shooting in Newark on Wednesday, and the gunman remains on the loose.

Markyse Joseph was standing at Irvine Turner Boulevard just before 6 p.m. when he heard half a dozen shots ring out.

"Their vehicle pulled up on the oncoming side, let off all the shots and just took right off," Joseph told CBS2's Ali Bauman.

Four people were in the car that was shot at.

Police say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the face. A 7-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man in the car were also hit.

"There was a kid holding his face where you can actually see the blood coming out the side of his face," Joseph said.

Lamont Lanham, a private security officer, was patrolling in the area when he heard the rounds and drove over to find the bleeding family.

"I made my way out. I seen a mother jump out the car, crying, so I pulled up next to them and she came to me asking for help," Lanham said. "The father opened the passenger side door and asked to take them to the hospital 'cause he don't think he gonna make it."

With University Hospital about a mile away, every second mattered.

"I could see he was hit, and I heard the kids crying in the back. I look in the backseat, I saw the kids bloody, and I just made a path and got them to the hospital as soon as I could," Lanham said.

The two children and adult victim are all being treated at the hospital.

According to Newark Public Safety, the shooter was using a car stolen from Kearny. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the key inside.

"We need people everywhere to stop leaving their cars unlocked with the key in them. This kind of carelessness is repeatedly contributing to violence and enabling more serious harm to occur in our communities," Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said in a statement.

Police are still investigating, but at this hour, it's unclear if or why the car was targeted.