Sources: Newark police officer released from hospital, 2nd undergoing surgery after stabbing
NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.
Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.
READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK Boulevard
An East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.
A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.
