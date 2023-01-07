Sources: Newark police officer released from hospital, 2nd undergoing surgery after stabbing

2 Newark officers in stable condition after being stabbed in apartment building

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.

Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.

An East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.

A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.