Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: Newark police officer released from hospital, 2nd undergoing surgery after stabbing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

2 Newark officers in stable condition after being stabbed in apartment building
2 Newark officers in stable condition after being stabbed in apartment building 01:42

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police sources tell us one Newark police officer who was stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday night has been released from the hospital.

Sources say the second officer who was stabbed was undergoing surgery Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: 2 Newark police officers stabbed in apartment building on MLK Boulevard

An East Orange man was arrested for the attack and charged with attempt murder.

A third officer was injured after getting kicked in the knee by the suspect.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.