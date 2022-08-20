Newark residents take to the street for 13-mile peace walk
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark residents took to the streets Saturday for a citywide peace walk.
The walk was a call to action for business leaders, the community and families to help end gun violence.
The mayor called on city businesses to close early so they could participate.
The peace walk was 13 miles long and made its way through all of the city's five wards.
