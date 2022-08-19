Newark Mayor Ras Baraka wants businesses to close during Saturday's citywide peace march

NEW YORK -- There will be a citywide peace march to end gun violence on Saturday in Newark.

The march starts a 2 p.m. in the South Ward at Chancellor Avenue and Aldine Street, but residents can join in at locations in each ward.

Mayor Ras Baraka wants business owners to close for the march and join his efforts to create a safer city.

Baraka, a Newark-native with deep roots in the community, took office in 2014 and was re-elected to a third term in a landslide victory in May.

He'll take the lead marching through each ward with hopes of ending violence in Newark and around the country.

Friday, Baraka spoke about the peace march with CBS2's Chris Wragge on CBS News New York.