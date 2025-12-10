Newark, Paterson, N.J. police departments face upheaval after 2019 promotion exam invalidated

Two of New Jersey's biggest police departments face major disruptions after a court ruling invalidated a civil service exam from six years ago that high-ranking officers took to get their promotions.

The ruling impacts police departments in Newark and Paterson.

In Newark, 49 sergeants and 23 lieutenants who manage and supervise departments could face demotions if the results of their 2019 civil service exams are thrown out, according to the president of the city's Superior Officers' Association.

"In my opinion, it is not fair," said Capt. John J. Chrystal III of the Newark Superior Officers' Association. "This happened in 2019. Nobody was promoted at the time. We have a significant amount of members that were promoted. They studied and became lieutenants and are now captains, and with the broad sweep of the pen, they want to take that away."

More than 30 other superior officers in Paterson could also be demoted, including Lt. Troy Allen, who was promoted to sergeant then lieutenant.

"Everybody lost summers studying," Allen said. "It was that much work put into it. You take time away from your families, time away from your kids. The ultimate goal is to get promoted."

The upheaval at the two departments came as a result of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission's interpretation of a court decision that invalidates the last 10 questions of the 2019 exam, saying those questions could be racially biased.

"Half the bosses that are affected are minorities," Paterson PBA president Angel Jiminez said.

"This is catastrophic"

The police unions are appealing, demanding the Civil Service Commission reverse its decision.

"This is catastrophic and will cause a complete breakdown in the chain of command in two of the state's biggest cities," attorney Valerie Palmer said. "We filed and appealed with the appellate division on the basis that the civil service decision was arbitrary and capricious."

Officials say the promotions are now conditional, and retaking the test next year could be the only way to keep their spots.

"Are they going to be quizzing off of 2019 laws or on the laws that just changed?" Allen said.

Both departments say they're not demoting anyone.

CBS News New York reached out to the attorney of 11 plaintiffs who originally challenged the exam, but he was unavailable for comment.