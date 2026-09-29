Newark police seek man caught on video beating woman in unprovoked attack

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an unprovoked assault outside her home in Newark, New Jersey.

Video obtained by CBS News New York's Nick Caloway captured the shocking assault.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

The attack happened near her home on the morning of Sept. 18, according to police.

The victim said she had just finished work and was walking from a nearby bus stop when the unknown man followed her and began punching her.

Police have not determined a motive for the attack but said the incident could have been much worse. Investigators believe the victim's screams and efforts to fight back caused the attacker to flee.

A woman was beaten by a stranger in a random attack in Newark on Sept. 18, 2026. Newark Police Department

Residents in the area said they are shocked and frightened by what happened. One person said they heard the victim screaming but were afraid to go outside during the attack.

"Now she's got to live with that for the rest of her life, always looking over her shoulder," resident Omara Brown said.

Newark Police Chief Sharonda Morris praised the victim's response.

"Wake somebody up. Make sure your neighbors hear you," Morris said. "She did an excellent job fighting back and screaming because she doesn't know how much worse it could have been."

Capt. Wyhidi Wilson of the Newark Police Department also credited the victim's actions during the attack.

"Her strength in this moment was amazing," Wilson said. "I think it really helped minimize the assault. By yelling and screaming, she caused the suspect to run away."

Newark police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen in the video.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Newark's anonymous Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). Calls are confidential, and may lead to a reward. Anonymous tips can also be made online.