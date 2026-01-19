1 fatally shot, 1 injured by police officer in Newark, New Jersey, officials say

A police officer in Newark, New Jersey, fatally shot one man and injured another individual Monday afternoon, officials say.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near Ross Street and Evergreen Avenue.

According to the state Attorney General's office, officers with the Newark Police Department encountered several civilians in the area. It is unclear what the civilians were doing or what led up to the shooting, but the AG's office said one officer fired his weapon, striking two civilians.

Both were taken to University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other individual is being treated for their injuries.

The officer who fired his weapon was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and released. No other officers were injured.

Officials are not yet releasing the identities of anyone involved in the shooting.

"The community is going to pop out"

Police had a large area taped off Monday afternoon.

Witnesses said the man who was killed was a father in his 30s. They described seeing a plainclothes officer approaching a vehicle.

"I just heard a bunch of shots go off. I looked at a friend of mine. She stood up. I yelled at her to get down," witness Sean Persing said.

"He just tried to take off, and they shot at the car and they shot him," another witness said.

A Newark resident described the man who was killed as "an amazing person."

"Everybody look at the community," the resident said. "The community is going to pop out."

The AG's office is investigating.

