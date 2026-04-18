Devastating fire in Newark, N.J. displaces nearly 60 residents, leaves 6 firefighters hurt, officials say

Six Newark, New Jersey, firefighters were hurt and dozens of residents were displaced as a devastating fire ripped through multiple buildings overnight.

Crews rushed to the scene on Jefferson Street, where the fire started at around 10:30 p.m. Friday and then spread to five buildings, officials said.

Smoke detectors were heard screeching up and down the block when firefighters arrived. It took them hours to get the blaze under control, but not before at least half the city block was damaged.

Witnesses said they first saw smoke billowing from 196 Jefferson Street and ran to alert families inside. By the time the building was evacuated, the flames were erupting from the top floor and spreading to neighboring buildings, they said.

Six firefighters were later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

No residents were hurt, but nearly 60 were left without a place to stay. The Red Cross said it was assisting displaced residents with "temporary lodging, food, clothing, and other immediate needs."

The buildings contained a mix of apartments and storefronts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.