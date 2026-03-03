2 jets at Newark Liberty International Airport clip each other

Two planes clipped each other at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. near Terminal B.

Singapore Airlines Flight 21 was pushing back from the gate when its right wing clipped the tail of Spirt Airlines Flight 992, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported. Spirit Airlines said in a statement that passengers were able to depart the plane normally, and the aircraft was removed from service for evaluation.

Singapore Airlines said after its plane returned to the gate, it was inspected by engineers and cleared for service.