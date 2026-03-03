Watch CBS News
Local News

2 jets at Newark Liberty International Airport clip each other

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Two planes clipped each other at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, officials said. 

It happened around 11:20 a.m. near Terminal B. 

Singapore Airlines Flight 21 was pushing back from the gate when its right wing clipped the tail of Spirt Airlines Flight 992, the Federal Aviation Administration said. 

No injuries were reported. Spirit Airlines said in a statement that passengers were able to depart the plane normally, and the aircraft was removed from service for evaluation. 

Singapore Airlines said after its plane returned to the gate, it was inspected by engineers and cleared for service. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue