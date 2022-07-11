Watch CBS News
Newark kicks off Pride Week starting with flag raising ceremony at City Hall

NEWARK, N.J. -- Pride Week kicks off Monday in Newark with flag raising ceremony.

Mayor Ras Baraka and community leaders will be on hand for the event at City Hall. 

The city's LGBTQ+ Commission will also highlight the weeklong schedule of Pride activities, which ends with a march Sunday. 

For the first time ever, City Hall will be lit in rainbow colors as a sign of solidarity with the community. 

Monday's event gets underway at 6 p.m.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 7:35 AM

