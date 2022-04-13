Newark Board of Education hiring retired teachers to address educator shortage
NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's board of education is hiring retired teachers to reduce the shortage of educators.
The BOE says it will take advantage of new legislation approved earlier this month.
It allows them to hire retired teachers who qualify.
More than 40 retired educators have expressed interest in returning to the classroom.
