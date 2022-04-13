Watch CBS News

Newark Board of Education hiring retired teachers to address educator shortage

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Newark's board of education to hire retired teachers 00:18

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark's board of education is hiring retired teachers to reduce the shortage of educators.

The BOE says it will take advantage of new legislation approved earlier this month.

It allows them to hire retired teachers who qualify.

More than 40 retired educators have expressed interest in returning to the classroom.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 13, 2022 / 7:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.