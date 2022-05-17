Watch CBS News
Local News

New film and television studio coming to Newark

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Former Newark housing project to be converted to film studio
Former Newark housing project to be converted to film studio 00:34

NEWARK, N.J. -- There's a new vision for the land where an abandoned public housing development in Newark once stood.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Ras Baraka say a 15-acre lot located in Newark's South Ward will be the new home of a film and television studio.

Lionsgate, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Great Point Studios will build a new facility featuring six large soundstages and production facilities.

The $125 million project is set to open in March 2024.

It's anticipated it will create more than 600 new long-term jobs and generate more than $800 million of annual economic impact.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 7:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.