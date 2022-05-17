New film and television studio coming to Newark

Former Newark housing project to be converted to film studio

NEWARK, N.J. -- There's a new vision for the land where an abandoned public housing development in Newark once stood.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Ras Baraka say a 15-acre lot located in Newark's South Ward will be the new home of a film and television studio.

Lionsgate, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Great Point Studios will build a new facility featuring six large soundstages and production facilities.

The $125 million project is set to open in March 2024.

It's anticipated it will create more than 600 new long-term jobs and generate more than $800 million of annual economic impact.