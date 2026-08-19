Newark, N.J., community has "astonishingly high number" of people with early signs of dementia, researchers say

Researchers say an alarming study on cognitive decline is specific to the African American community in Newark, New Jersey.

The Aging and Brain Health Alliance at Rutgers University-Newark, led by Dr. Mark Gluck, made the discovery after screening seniors in public and federally subsidized housing.

That discovery "was the astonishingly high number of people who were already showing mild cognitive impairment or early signs of dementia," Gluck said.

The effort was led by Ph.D. student Payton White.

"I would say about two-thirds of the people that we have seen – and we've seen over 200 people – have shown some sort of cognitive impairment," she said.

Studies show Black Americans are twice as likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Gluck says there are steps you can take to reduce your risk of dementia or Alzheimer's.

"Exercise programs we have for people. Sleep advice, looking at dietary advice," he said.

"I think it's important to know the cause so that those of us who have relatives and know of people can be prepared," said Sarah Paul, whose 95-year-old mother died last year after struggling with Alzheimer's for nearly a decade.

Edith Ashford-Clyburn's 100-year-old mother was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 92.

"It's hard. It's very hard," she said.

Ashford-Clyburn said she had to move in with her mother to care for her.

"She would get lost, then my brother and I stopped her from driving," she said.

"She didn't know who we were, so she'd be standing over us with scissors or a knife wanting to know who are you in her house," Ashford-Clyburn said.

"To be confined to a bed and look past you and not call your name, you know, [it] can really get to you," Paul said.

Ashford-Clyburn meets with a monthly support group led by Dolores Hammonds, with the Aging and Brain Health Alliance.

"They're going through grief the moment the person is diagnosed with dementia," Hammonds said.