Yankees appear to be set up well for ALDS showdown with Rays. Here's everything you need to know.

Everything went right for the New York Yankees to open the playoffs, but things are about to get a whole lot more difficult.

After sweeping the archrival Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series, the Yankees will next face the Tampa Bay Rays, arguably the AL's best team all season, in the best-of-five Division Series.

Game 1 is set for Saturday night at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays won seven of the 13 games against the Yankees during the regular season, but New York took three of four during the final week of the regular season.

How to watch the Yankees-Rays ALDS

Here's the TV, streaming and radio schedule for the ALDS.

Game 1: Saturday, 6:30 p.m., at Tropicana Field (TBS, HBO Max, WFAN 101.9 FM)

Game 2: Monday, 8 p.m., at Tropicana Field (TBS, HBO Max, WFAN 101.9 FM)

Game 3: Wednesday, Time TBD, at Yankee Stadium (TBS, HBO Max, WFAN 101.9 FM)

Game 4 (if necessary): Oct. 8, Time TBD, at Yankee Stadium (TBS, HBO Max, WFAN 101.9 FM)

Game 5 (if necessary): Oct. 10, Time TBD, at Tropicana Field (TBS, HBO Max, WFAN 101.9 FM)

Yankees had it all working against the Red Sox

There were concerns about the Yankees heading into the postseason, namely their offense. They were without slugger Aaron Judge for 95 games during the regular season and averaged 4.22 runs per game, nearly one run less than with the two-time reigning AL MVP in the lineup. As a team, they hit just .234 overall, 28th in Major League Baseball.

But in the Wild Card Series, still without Judge, they outscored the Red Sox 18-2 and hit .382 over the two games.

And the real scary part is Judge, who is making progress in his recovery from a strained calf, could very well be on the ALDS roster.

"Saturday's a long ways away, but I'm doing everything I can, all morning, night, during the game, everything to prepare myself to be ready to go," Judge said Wednesday night. "So I want to be in there. So we'll see what happens."

Another positive for New York is the number of home-grown players who raked against Boston. Ben Rice had a team-high 41 home runs and 97 RBIs during the regular season and kept it going in the Wild Card Series, going 5-for-9 with two homers and six RBIs.

George Lombard Jr., who is just 21 and didn't make his MLB debut until Aug. 4, went 4-for-8 with an RBI and three runs scored, Austin Wells put a poor regular season at the plate behind him by going 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored. The Yankees also got contributions at the plate and in the field from rookie slugger Spencer Jones and fourth-year infielder Anthony Volpe.

"The young guys have done a tremendous job," veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger said. "It's been fun to watch. It's fun to watch them grow and they've been a huge part of our success."

The main reason why the Yankees went 93-68 during the regular season, which was second only to the Rays in the AL, was due to their pitching. Their 3.24 team ERA was nearly three-tenths of a run less than the Milwaukee Brewers, who were second overall in MLB.

And in the Wild Card Series, starters Cam Schlittler, the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner, and Max Fried continued that season-long trend, allowing a combined two earned runs and five hits over 12 1/3 innings, with 16 strikeouts and just two walks.

Former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole or veteran left-hander Carlos Rodón will get the ball in Game 1 against the Rays, with Schlitter and Fried back at full strength when the series shifts to the Bronx next week.

"Obviously, Gerrit's lined up for that. Carlos is very much in play for that," manager Aaron Boone said. "We have a ton of confidence in both guys. I think they're both throwing the ball really well."

As for the bullpen, none of the Yankees' high-end relievers were taxed against the Red Sox. And with New York likely only needing three starters in a best-of-five series, Boone could also have starters Will Warren and Ryan Weathers to call on in relief, if needed.

Rays may be the AL's most well-rounded team

The Rays captured the AL East with a 98-64 record and got a bye in the first round of the playoffs, so by the time Saturday rolls around they will have not played in a week. Manager Kevin Cash said he's not concerned about the layoff.

"The alternative is playing three must-win games or two out of three. I'll take where we're at," Cash said.

They may not have the overall power at the plate that the Yankees do, but the Rays are really good at making opposing pitchers work. Their .258 team batting average was tied with Milwaukee for the MLB lead and their strikeout rate, less than 7 per game, led the league.

Junior Caminero hit 42 homers and drove in 101 runs during the regular season. The 23-year-old third baseman, who figures to get a significant number of votes in the AL MVP race, is joined by highly productive Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz, who each hit 22 homers and combined for 177 RBIs.

Tampa Bay also boasts speedy outfielder Chandler Simpson, who hit .306 and stole 46 bases.

The Rays were sixth in the major leagues with a .326 on-base percentage and tied for second with 164 stolen bases.

Another strength is starting pitching. Drew Rasmussen will get the Game 1 assignment after going 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA.

"He's the standard," Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder told the team's official website. "He brings it all to the table, and I mean that. For me, he is the standard. If somebody wants to know what success looks like, you don't have to look too far."

The rest of the rotation is still to be determined, but expect Fordham product Nick Martinez, who went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA, to get a start. Trade deadline acquisition Freddy Peralta, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour are also options in this series.

The Rays were in the middle of the pack in bullpen ERA during the regular season (3.99), but do boast a shutdown closer in Bryan Barker, who finished tied for the MLB lead in saves with 41 and pitched to a minuscule 1.44 ERA. They also have solid set-up men in Kevin Kelly and Cam Booser, among others.