Max Fried does his job, but Yankees totally baffled by Mariners' arms in shutout loss

Logan Gilbert pitched six innings and combined with three relievers on a four-hitter as the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game skid with a 1-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Weston Wilson homered in the second inning off Max Fried (4-4) to send the Mariners to just their sixth win in 21 games. Seattle (57-65) moved within five games of the AL West-leading Astros heading into a weekend series at Houston.

Gilbert (9-7) held the Yankees to four hits in his fifth scoreless start this season. The right-hander struck out seven and walked one.

Two of Gilbert's strikeouts were successful ABS challenges in the sixth. He retired Trent Grisham and Spencer Jones on pitches originally called ball four by plate umpire Rob Drake.

Gilbert ended his outing by striking out Luis García Jr. on a splitter and pounded his glove in celebration as he walked off the mound.

Eduard Bazardo stranded two by striking out pinch-hitter Amed Rosario on a successful ABS challenge. Jose A. Ferrer retired pinch-hitter Heliot Ramos to end the eighth and Andrés Muñoz struck out two for his 21st save.

The Mariners avoided losing seven straight for the first time since 2020 and got their first 1-0 victory at Yankee Stadium since Félix Hernández's two-hitter on Aug. 4, 2012.

Fried allowed five hits in five innings. The left-hander stranded two in the third and was aided by rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. starting a pair of double plays in the fourth and fifth.

A day after scoring 10 runs for the first time since July 9, the Yankees were blanked for the seventh time.

Up next

Seattle: RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.68 ERA) opposes RHP Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.09) at Houston on Friday.

New York: RHP Gerrit Cole (6-5, 3.35) opens a three-game series at Toronto on Friday.