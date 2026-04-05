Yankees' bullpen implodes in 8th inning as Marlins avoid sweep

Pinch-hitter Graham Pauley had a go-ahead, two-run double in a four-run eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins held off the Yankees 7-6 on Sunday to stop New York's four-game winning streak.

In a game that started after a 3-hour, 35-minute rain delay, Max Fried handed a 4-3 lead to the Yankees' bullpen with the help of two overturned calls on sixth-inning video reviews.

Fernando Cruz and Jake Bird (1-1) walked consecutive batters with one out in the eighth and Bird loaded the bases when he plunked pinch-hitter Griffin Conine with a pitch. Pauley pulled a sweeper for a 5-4 lead and Xavier Edwards followed with a two-run single off Ryan Yarbrough through a drawn-in infield.

John King (1-0) escaped a two-on jam in the seventh and Anthony Bender allowed Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s two-run double with two outs in the ninth before striking out pinch-hitter J.C. Escarra with two on for his second save.

New York dropped to 7-2 while the Marlins (6-3) salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Yankees closer David Bednar (33 pitches on Saturday) and setup men Tim Hill and Brent Headrick (pitched Friday and Saturday) weren't used.

Miami was successful on 10 of 11 ABS challenges in the series before losing two in the ninth inning.

New York was 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, dropping to 6 for 38 in the series. The Yankees walked 29 times, one more than the previous franchise record for a three-game series set in 1934.

Fried, who entered with 13 1/3 scoreless innings, allowed three runs, five hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings.

Ben Rice homered for the third time in four games, a three-run drive in the first off closer Pete Fairbanks, who made his first start since 2020 so he could head home for the birth of a child Monday.

In the sixth, Fried picked off Heriberto Hernández, who initially was ruled safe by first base umpire Tom Hanahan. Connor Norby followed with a two-hop grounder to José Caballero, and the shortstop threw to catcher Austin Wells for the tag on a sliding Lopez. Plate umpire Manny Gonzalez signaled safe but he, too, was overruled by the replay umpire.

New York right-hander Luis Gil allowed three runs, four hits and four walks over 4 2/3 innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is expected to rejoin the Yankees for his next start. Spencer Jones hit a grand slam for the RailRiders.

Up next

Marlins: RHP Janson Junk (0-0) is on the mound for a homestand opener Monday against Cincinnati LHP Brandon Williamson (0-1).

Yankees: RHP Cam Schlittler (2-0) starts Tuesday night's series opener against the Athletics and RHP Aaron Civale (1-0).