Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez agreed to a $45 million, three-year contract with the Yankees, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday, giving New York a lower-cost possible replacement for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

Arraez, an infielder who turns 30 in April, is a four-time All-Star who won the AL batting title with Minnesota in 2022, the NL hitting crown with Miami in 2023 and another NL title with the Marlins and San Diego in 2024, denying Shohei Ohtani a Triple Crown.

Luis Arraez, then of the Philadelphia Phillies, celebrates after hitting a single in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 5, 2026 in Philadelphia. Denis Kennedy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

An eight-year major league veteran, Arraez is joining his sixth major league team. He hit .310 with six homers, 64 RBIs and 10 stolen bases for San Francisco and Philadelphia, which acquired him on Aug. 3 at the trade deadline.

He struck out 28 times this year, his third straight season with 30 or fewer.

George Lombard Jr. projects as the Yankees' starting shortstop. Anthony Volpe, who lost his shortstop job this year, could see time at second or third in addition to backing up Lombard, competing with José Caballero for a utility role.

Chisholm left as a free agent and agreed to a two-year contract with Toronto guaranteeing $38.5 million.